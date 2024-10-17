Sign up
Previous
Photo 994
Not so green in the Fall
You cannot be bothered by colder nights and freezing morning when Fall also brings vibrant colors.
One year ago:
Lonely
Two years ago:
Golden River
Three years ago: No photo
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1262
photos
176
followers
252
following
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
38
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
Views
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2024 9:16am
Tags
trees
,
fall
,
vermont
