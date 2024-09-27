Sign up
Photo 988
Foggy Morning
We had fog since last night. Phone photo while walking to the post office. I found the picture very noisy and I wonder if the mist in the air created it...
One year ago:
A Long Way
Two years ago:
Tea Time
Three years ago: No photo
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1256
photos
176
followers
253
following
270% complete
View this month »
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
Latest from all albums
982
983
984
985
986
987
38
988
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th September 2024 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
railway
,
fall
,
vermont
,
pos office
Liz Milne
ace
I love the effect, however it was created!
September 27th, 2024
