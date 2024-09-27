Previous
Foggy Morning by corinnec
Foggy Morning

We had fog since last night. Phone photo while walking to the post office. I found the picture very noisy and I wonder if the mist in the air created it...

27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Liz Milne
I love the effect, however it was created!
September 27th, 2024  
