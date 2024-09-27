Previous
Surface Tension by corinnec
38 / 365

Surface Tension

The beauty surrounds us. Taken this morning on my walk. Just a little drop of water defying gravity...
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
10% complete

Photo Details

