Previous
34 / 365
52Frames Challenge: Bokeh
I tried various light-based bokeh but I thought they were boring. I decided for this image with a simple bokeh.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Close-up et Macros
Canon EOS R6
12th November 2023 1:58pm
green
milkweed
vermont
52frames
