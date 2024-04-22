Previous
From The Past by corinnec
From The Past

A picture I took while living in Arizona.
No time for photography this week as we spend time with our daughter.
Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
