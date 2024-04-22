Sign up
Previous
Photo 851
From The Past
A picture I took while living in Arizona.
No time for photography this week as we spend time with our daughter.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
16th November 2020 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
arizona
