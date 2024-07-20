Previous
Bumble Bee by corinnec
Photo 928

Bumble Bee

Still busy between the new puppy and the building of the house.
I took this picture with my phone and I was surprised to see how much details I was able to get.

One year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-20
Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-20
Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cell phone cameras have come a long way! Great shot.
July 21st, 2024  
