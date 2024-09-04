Previous
Cassoulet in the Dryer by corinnec
141 / 365

Cassoulet in the Dryer

I had left the dryer's door open and he loved to snuggle in the warmth.

Photo from my daughter.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Kerry McCarthy ace
So cute! I hope you always check the dryer before turning it on!
September 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this, cats are always finding the most unusual places to get comfortable.
September 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Too, too cute!
September 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Uh-oh. Get out of there, kitty. Cute capture.
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
September 4th, 2024  
