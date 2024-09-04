Sign up
141 / 365
Cassoulet in the Dryer
I had left the dryer's door open and he loved to snuggle in the warmth.
Photo from my daughter.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
5
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1231
photos
176
followers
251
following
38% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
3rd September 2024 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So cute! I hope you always check the dryer before turning it on!
September 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this, cats are always finding the most unusual places to get comfortable.
September 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Too, too cute!
September 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Uh-oh. Get out of there, kitty. Cute capture.
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
September 4th, 2024
