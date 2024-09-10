Sign up
Previous
Photo 972
Morning Tears
I was able to escape my house this morning for a solitary walk through the village. There was nothing terribly exciting to capture but in a dark corner I found these tiny bells.
One year ago:
Foggy Morning
Two years ago:
A Giant Truck Toy
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
6
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
16
Comments
6
6
Fav's
4
4
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th September 2024 8:14am
plant
fall
vermont
water drop
Mags
ace
Superb capture!
September 10th, 2024
GaryW
Gorgeous colors!! Love the reflection in the drips.
September 10th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Now this is amazing. Detail, colour and raindrops
September 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great water drops!
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb capture - the colour and raindrops are amazing ! fav
September 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous droplets.
September 10th, 2024
