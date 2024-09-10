Previous
Morning Tears by corinnec
Photo 972

Morning Tears

I was able to escape my house this morning for a solitary walk through the village. There was nothing terribly exciting to capture but in a dark corner I found these tiny bells.

One year ago: Foggy Morning

Two years ago: A Giant Truck Toy
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Superb capture!
September 10th, 2024  
GaryW
Gorgeous colors!! Love the reflection in the drips.
September 10th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Now this is amazing. Detail, colour and raindrops
September 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great water drops!
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb capture - the colour and raindrops are amazing ! fav
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous droplets.
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise