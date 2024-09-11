Sign up
Previous
Photo 973
Falling for Fall
This little tree is the first one in the village to turn red but its leaves fall faster than they turn red!
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Grazing in VT
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1239
photos
176
followers
251
following
266% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th September 2024 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
vermont
,
selective color
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful scene, and such lovely contrasts
September 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Giving a lovely autumnal feel.
September 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
September 11th, 2024
