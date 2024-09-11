Previous
Falling for Fall by corinnec
Falling for Fall

This little tree is the first one in the village to turn red but its leaves fall faster than they turn red!

11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful scene, and such lovely contrasts
September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Giving a lovely autumnal feel.
September 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
September 11th, 2024  
