A Glance at our Future Neighbors
Morning skies have been dramatic but the sun shows up in the afternoons. Fall arrives and colors are changing slowly.
A year ago:
What Are You Doing?
Two years ago:
Vermont Farm
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
Pot-Pourri
Tags
landscape
,
mountains
,
rural
,
cow
,
vermont
Tia
ace
A beautiful pastoral scene. Love the layers in this
September 9th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful view and layers.
September 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful view and landscape ! fav
September 9th, 2024
