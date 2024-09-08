Sign up
Photo 970
Guest Suite
No need to comment, just completing my week upload.
This is the level above the garage, because we are on a hill the back of the garage in under ground. This is a space for our guests. There will be a small deck to access the apartment.
One year ago:
Communion With Nature
Two years ago:
Sans Fard
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags
ace
Ooo! I'm coming for a visit. =) JK! How nice!
September 10th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
How cool is that, advantages to building on a hill!
September 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Why not? when it's finished :-)
September 10th, 2024
