Guest Suite by corinnec
Guest Suite

This is the level above the garage, because we are on a hill the back of the garage in under ground. This is a space for our guests. There will be a small deck to access the apartment.

Corinne C

Mags ace
Ooo! I'm coming for a visit. =) JK! How nice!
September 10th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
How cool is that, advantages to building on a hill!
September 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Why not? when it's finished :-)
September 10th, 2024  
