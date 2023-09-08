Sign up
Photo 670
Communion With Nature
Unless Nature is taking over. A lot of barns are abandoned and they slowly decay. I still find beauty in these huge buildings that don't really blend in their environment.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
865
photos
139
followers
218
following
Tags
red
,
nature
,
barn
,
decay
,
rural
,
derelict
,
farm
,
vermont
Mags
ace
They served many purposes in their day. Lovely capture!
September 9th, 2023
