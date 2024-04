Proctor, VT

With a population around 1700 people, Proctor is a small village with a big story. Once the capital of marble quarrying, Proctor had everything, a hospital, a movie theater, three grocery stores, three schools from kindergarten to high school. The marble quarries closed between 1980 and 1990. Today Proctor is a sleepy village nestled between the Taconic range and the Green Mountains.