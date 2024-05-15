Previous
Paper Thin and Pale by corinnec
Photo 871

Paper Thin and Pale

Like my skin!
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
@corinnec
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely and look so delicate.
May 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
they are beautiful Corinne , the light is gorgeous
May 15th, 2024  
Pat
How pretty, they stand out so nicely against the rocks.
May 15th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Still lovely- and somehow managing the Vermont Spring. Nice shot.
May 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol Corinne - loved your comment! And can relate to it perfectly! Love your image too....
May 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a pretty composition!
May 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding beauty
May 15th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
May 15th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful!
May 15th, 2024  
