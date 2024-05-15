Sign up
Photo 871
Paper Thin and Pale
Like my skin!
15th May 2024
15th May 24
10
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1116
photos
175
followers
247
following
238% complete
View this month »
865
866
867
135
868
869
870
871
Views
21
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th May 2024 3:04pm
flower
,
spring
,
tulip
,
vermont
,
cactp
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely and look so delicate.
May 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
they are beautiful Corinne , the light is gorgeous
May 15th, 2024
Pat
How pretty, they stand out so nicely against the rocks.
May 15th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Still lovely- and somehow managing the Vermont Spring. Nice shot.
May 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol Corinne - loved your comment! And can relate to it perfectly! Love your image too....
May 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a pretty composition!
May 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
May 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
May 15th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful!
May 15th, 2024
