Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
74 / 365
House Building - Progress 16
Drywalls are hanged and the "taper/mudder" is applying the plaster.
Shoney is enjoying our future family room.
Previous Progress:
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2024-01-12
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1152
photos
176
followers
249
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Latest from all albums
892
893
894
895
896
897
74
898
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
building
,
vermont
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s looking like a real house! Those views will be incredible.
June 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Going to be a grand home
June 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
It's going to be a big comfy room! Am I invited? =)
June 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
I'd love for you to visit!
June 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
And I'd love to too! =)
June 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close