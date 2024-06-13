Previous
House Building - Progress 16

Drywalls are hanged and the "taper/mudder" is applying the plaster.
Shoney is enjoying our future family room.

LManning (Laura) ace
It’s looking like a real house! Those views will be incredible.
June 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Going to be a grand home
June 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
It's going to be a big comfy room! Am I invited? =)
June 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam I'd love for you to visit!
June 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec And I'd love to too! =)
June 14th, 2024  
