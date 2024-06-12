Sign up
Previous
Photo 897
We expect the sun today!
Sorry I'm late for commenting, hoping to do it today.
Thanks for your comments :-)
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1150
photos
177
followers
250
following
245% complete
View this month »
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2024 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rain
,
vermont
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
June 12th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Nice
June 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 12th, 2024
