Photo 896
Chomp Chomp
A dark and rainy day, but this evening in between two storms the squirrels came for dinner.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
animal
spring
vermont
squirrels
Phil Howcroft
the details in your squirrel are beautiful Corrine , great pose too by Cyril (I bet you didn't know all squirrels are called Cyril ...well they are in our house !!!)
June 10th, 2024
