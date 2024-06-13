Sign up
Photo 898
BB
We cannot mistake the fabulous BB, much adored French actress of the 60’s and 70’s for this delightfully round bumblebee. BB is well known for her love of animals as much as for her iconic roles.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
8
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th June 2024 1:29pm
bee
,
insect
,
vermont
,
bb
,
‘bumble
winghong_ho
Great close-up shot.
June 13th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot!
June 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous closeup.
June 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
amazing close up and details. Wonderful shapes and colours, I adore BB.
June 13th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Splendid Closeup!!
June 13th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Nice image and great details!
June 13th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! Totally amazing!
June 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Very nice close up!
June 13th, 2024
