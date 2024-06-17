Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
Perfect Wings
My goal is to capture a bee in flight. As you can see I'm not there - yet :-)
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
8
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1156
photos
176
followers
250
following
247% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th June 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
spring
,
wings
,
vermont
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
June 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
An explosion of color! FAV
June 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
You have captured the detail on his wings perfectly.
June 18th, 2024
Mark Prince
ace
It will happen. Keep trying. I have taken thousands of shots of flying bees. Still not got the perfect one. Thank you for your comments.
June 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous close-up - love the detail and clarity of those wings - fav
June 18th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up capture.
June 18th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, great macro!
June 18th, 2024
