Perfect Wings by corinnec
Photo 902

Perfect Wings

My goal is to capture a bee in flight. As you can see I'm not there - yet :-)
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Corinne C

Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
An explosion of color! FAV
June 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
You have captured the detail on his wings perfectly.
June 18th, 2024  
Mark Prince ace
It will happen. Keep trying. I have taken thousands of shots of flying bees. Still not got the perfect one. Thank you for your comments.
June 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply gorgeous close-up - love the detail and clarity of those wings - fav
June 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great close up capture.
June 18th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, great macro!
June 18th, 2024  
