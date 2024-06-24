Sign up
Previous
Photo 908
Peanut Feast
The peanuts were a success with chipmunks and squirrels alike.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-24
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-06-24
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
7
7
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd June 2024 7:00am
squirrel
,
animal
,
summer
,
vermont
Margaret Brown
ace
I bet they where, and a super capture
June 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this adorable little critter.
June 24th, 2024
Helene
ace
super cute! fav
June 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh so cute!
June 24th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Definitely cute
June 24th, 2024
carol white
ace
A very sweet capture. Fav 😊
June 24th, 2024
Chrissie
Awesome
June 24th, 2024
