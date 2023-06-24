Sign up
Previous
Photo 611
Breakfast Time
Having breakfast on our porch, we were delighted by the visit of this little squirrel enjoying nuts.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th June 2023 7:50am
Tags
squirrel
,
rural
,
summer
,
outdoor
,
vermont
Steve Chappell
ace
Cute capture
June 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
June 24th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Good capture! He was hungry
June 24th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Great capture! Sweet little guy.
June 24th, 2023
