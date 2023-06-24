Previous
Breakfast Time by corinnec
Breakfast Time

Having breakfast on our porch, we were delighted by the visit of this little squirrel enjoying nuts.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Corinne C

I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Steve Chappell ace
Cute capture
June 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
June 24th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Good capture! He was hungry
June 24th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Great capture! Sweet little guy.
June 24th, 2023  
