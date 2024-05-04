Previous
The Cooley Bridge by corinnec
The Cooley Bridge

This covered bridge, shorter that the one yesterday is a popular destination because of its proximity to a hiking trail.
I cut the image short on the right because of a half dozen ugly yellow street signs :-(
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Corinne C

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super capture!
May 4th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Covered bridges always seem to look like they're in a movie!
May 4th, 2024  
