Previous
Photo 862
The Cooley Bridge
This covered bridge, shorter that the one yesterday is a popular destination because of its proximity to a hiking trail.
I cut the image short on the right because of a half dozen ugly yellow street signs :-(
4th May 2024
4th May 24
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th April 2024 1:43pm
bridge
spring
vermont
covered bridge
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super capture!
May 4th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Covered bridges always seem to look like they're in a movie!
May 4th, 2024
