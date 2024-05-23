Previous
Chipmunk on Alert by corinnec
Photo 879

Chipmunk on Alert

Another little devil harvesting for later meals...
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
How much can she stuff in those puffy cheeks?
May 22nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
So totally cute! Great composition and focus too
May 22nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Wow. Great capture. There’s a lot of food there.
May 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too cute.
May 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very cute.
May 22nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
Another super pose - fav!

Ian
May 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! so cute - fav
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
They are so cute with their cheeks stuffed.
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise