Previous
Photo 880
The Last One
My last picture of a dandelion for this season :-)
A Year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-05-24
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-05-24
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th May 2024 7:46am
Tags
flower
,
dandelion
,
spring
,
vermont
Mags
ace
So pretty!
May 24th, 2024
