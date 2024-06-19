Sign up
Previous
Photo 904
Meet Ricko
Our new German Shepherd puppy. We'll get him on June 28!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1158
photos
176
followers
250
following
Tags
puppy
,
vermont
,
gsd
,
german sheperd
Boxplayer
ace
Very sweet
June 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot.
June 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely, great shot👍😊
June 19th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful! Hi Ricko!
June 19th, 2024
