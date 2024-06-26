Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 910
Robin
So curious and gregarious.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-26
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-06-26
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1164
photos
177
followers
251
following
249% complete
View this month »
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd June 2024 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
vermont
,
robin
Phil Howcroft
ace
you did good job , some nice bokeh in the background and lovely colours on your Robin
June 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
June 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition
June 26th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Good close up
June 26th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely. I guess this is a baby bird.
June 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close