We are having a lot of rain this weekend and I like it!We are starting to pack things in the house for which we don't have space for (we moved from a bigger house with more storage capabilities). We rented a storage unit to move all the moving boxes.One year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-29 Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-06-29