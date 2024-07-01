Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 913
Grooming
Ahead of a busy week, I am enjoying watching the Cardinals and other birds from our porch.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1168
photos
177
followers
251
following
250% complete
View this month »
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
Latest from all albums
907
908
909
910
75
911
912
913
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th June 2024 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
summer
,
cardinal
,
vermont
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pose
July 1st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
They are lovely birds
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close