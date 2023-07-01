Previous
Morning Nap by corinnec
Morning Nap

No need to comment. Until I have my computer back I’ll post the pictures taken with my phone.

Chief needed a break early this morning while we had breakfast on the porch.
1st July 2023

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.
LManning (Laura) ace
Awww, sleepy boy!
July 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute love the tongue
July 1st, 2023  
