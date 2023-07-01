Sign up
Previous
Photo 618
Morning Nap
No need to comment. Until I have my computer back I’ll post the pictures taken with my phone.
Chief needed a break early this morning while we had breakfast on the porch.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
794
photos
133
followers
218
following
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2023 1:05pm
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
pet
,
outdoor
,
vermont
,
chief
,
up’
,
‘close
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awww, sleepy boy!
July 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute love the tongue
July 1st, 2023
