Long Legged Fly by corinnec
Long Legged Fly

Still using photos taken with my phone until I can download my camera pictures.

This fly is tiny and I had some difficulty not moving while capturing it hence the blur.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Corinne C

Bucktree ace
Great shot. That fly looks a little freaky.
July 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
July 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Super macro!
July 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great details & colours!
July 2nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Stunting close up Great pov .Fav.
July 2nd, 2023  
