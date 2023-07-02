Sign up
Photo 619
Long Legged Fly
Still using photos taken with my phone until I can download my camera pictures.
This fly is tiny and I had some difficulty not moving while capturing it hence the blur.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
5
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
796
photos
135
followers
218
following
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
613
614
615
616
617
618
99
619
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2023 4:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
phone
,
fly
,
insect
,
summer
,
outdoor
,
vermont
,
legged
,
‘long
,
fly’
Bucktree
ace
Great shot. That fly looks a little freaky.
July 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
July 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Super macro!
July 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great details & colours!
July 2nd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Stunting close up Great pov .Fav.
July 2nd, 2023
