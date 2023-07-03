Previous
Micro Snail by corinnec
Micro Snail

Another phone shot.
This is a tiny snail on the door of our garage.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Very cool! I love its texture and swirly lines.
July 4th, 2023  
Great macro with some very nice detail.
July 4th, 2023  
