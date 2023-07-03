Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 620
Micro Snail
Another phone shot.
This is a tiny snail on the door of our garage.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
797
photos
136
followers
218
following
169% complete
View this month »
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
Latest from all albums
614
615
616
617
618
99
619
620
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2023 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
,
summer
,
outdoor
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Very cool! I love its texture and swirly lines.
July 4th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great macro with some very nice detail.
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close