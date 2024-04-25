Previous
Light Trail by corinnec
Light Trail

Trying to follow the 52Frames challenges. This could be my submission for this week.

My daughter and I completed our shopping spree :-) and we found some time for photography. We decided to shoot the two covered bridges close to our house.

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this cover bridge
April 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
I see this and immediately think of ‘The Bridges of Madison County’. Lovely.
April 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful pov with a beautiful cameo scene framed by the bridge ! fav
April 25th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic shot!
April 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Glad you captured this! Great POV!
April 26th, 2024  
