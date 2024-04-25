Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 853
Light Trail
Trying to follow the 52Frames challenges. This could be my submission for this week.
My daughter and I completed our shopping spree :-) and we found some time for photography. We decided to shoot the two covered bridges close to our house.
A year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-04-25
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1097
photos
171
followers
243
following
233% complete
View this month »
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
Latest from all albums
847
848
849
850
851
852
65
853
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th April 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
vermont
,
covered bridge
,
cactp
,
graham bridge
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this cover bridge
April 25th, 2024
Lesley
ace
I see this and immediately think of ‘The Bridges of Madison County’. Lovely.
April 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful pov with a beautiful cameo scene framed by the bridge ! fav
April 25th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic shot!
April 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Glad you captured this! Great POV!
April 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close