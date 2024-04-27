Previous
Lake Bomoseen by corinnec
Lake Bomoseen

A cool and windy day. We drove to Lake Bomoseen (a 20 minute drive) but the wind and dark sky didn't help our photography.

Corinne C

Mags ace
What a lovely sight through those branches. =)
April 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully framed, I love this
April 27th, 2024  
Tia ace
Nice pop of colour in the foreground.
April 27th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful scenery and framing.
April 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It looks like a spot that would be just lovely on a nice day.
April 27th, 2024  
KV ace
Nicely framed.
April 27th, 2024  
