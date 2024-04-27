Sign up
Photo 855
Lake Bomoseen
A cool and windy day. We drove to Lake Bomoseen (a 20 minute drive) but the wind and dark sky didn't help our photography.
A year ago
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-04-27
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
6
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th April 2024 1:11pm
Tags
water
,
spring
,
boat
,
lake
,
vermont
Mags
ace
What a lovely sight through those branches. =)
April 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully framed, I love this
April 27th, 2024
Tia
ace
Nice pop of colour in the foreground.
April 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful scenery and framing.
April 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It looks like a spot that would be just lovely on a nice day.
April 27th, 2024
KV
ace
Nicely framed.
April 27th, 2024
