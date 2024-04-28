Sign up
Previous
Photo 856
One of Rutland Churches
Rutland in Vermont has many, many churches and most are really pretty. Unfortunately many are locked when not in service so I wasn’t able to take pictures of the inside.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
5
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th April 2024 1:38pm
church
,
spring
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding architecture
April 28th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous church. The architecture is amazing.
April 28th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
It look fresh, clean and intricate.
April 28th, 2024
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful architecture!
April 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful church, such wonderful architecture.
April 28th, 2024
