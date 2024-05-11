Previous
Original Pic by corinnec
135 / 365

Original Pic

See the improved pic under my "pot-pourri" album
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Whoa! What an awesome capture!
May 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice closeup
May 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fav, A super capture - I love this one with its softer moody detail !
May 11th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous closeup.
May 11th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great capture. Fav.
May 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise