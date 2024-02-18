Sign up
Previous
131 / 365
Cassoulet and his SPA
Cassoulet loves to drink out of the laundry room faucet. I thought he was looking quite funny in the sink waiting for me to move away so he could drink in peace :-)
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
799
62
800
801
130
802
131
803
Tags
red
,
cat
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
February 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice captures.
February 18th, 2024
