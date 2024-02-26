Sign up
132 / 365
Morning Break
Taken through my window
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th February 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
vermont
Paul J
ace
Nice one. The little guy looks like he is taking a break.
March 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely !
March 7th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice shot
March 7th, 2024
