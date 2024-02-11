Sign up
Previous
127 / 365
Mrs. Downy Woodpecker
This time in color for my "Animal" folder.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
8
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1029
photos
160
followers
236
following
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th February 2024 2:13pm
bird
animal
vermont
woodpecker
downy woodpecker
Mags
ace
Nicely captured.
February 11th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely! By having plenty of branches you make her look quite small and fragile.
February 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
She's lovely with her delicate feathers.
February 11th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Sweet with that little tilt of her head
February 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful crisp shot!
February 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet bird
February 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderful close-up and detail
February 11th, 2024
