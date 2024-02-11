Previous
Mrs. Downy Woodpecker by corinnec
Mrs. Downy Woodpecker

This time in color for my "Animal" folder.
Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
Nicely captured.
February 11th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely! By having plenty of branches you make her look quite small and fragile.
February 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
She's lovely with her delicate feathers.
February 11th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Sweet with that little tilt of her head
February 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful crisp shot!
February 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet bird
February 11th, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderful close-up and detail
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
