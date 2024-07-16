Previous
Summer by corinnec
Summer

I'm glad we have a lot of bumble bees around this year.
4:30 am wake up call this morning. Taos would not go back to sleep after going out. Today will be a long day :-)
16th July 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Susan Wakely
So lovely to see. We are not seeing so many this you.
July 16th, 2024  
