Rhapsody in Green

These days I don’t go much farther than my garden. So I’ll post mainly mundane shots or flowers 😊
Taos our new puppy requires a lot of my time. I don’t keep my dog on a leash (except for walks in the street) or in kennel (except at night when they are young). This means that I need to babysit our pup almost constantly. This time is well spent. In few month I’ll be able to trust Taos in the house, day and night. We are lucky to have a large fenced area where the dogs can play freely so they don’t need to be tethered when outside.