We have grey squirrels everywhere, they cross the streets, inhabit our trees, under our porches, and even under our roofs. The little red squirrels are more difficult to see. They live up in the trees and rarely come down to harvest nuts. People say they are aggressive and do not hesitate to chase the much larger grey squirrels.Photo taken through my bathroom window.