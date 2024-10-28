Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1005
White Breasted Nuthatch
Cute and fast bird.
One year ago:
House Building - Progress 13
Two years ago:
Marble Bridge in Autumn
Three years ago:
Halloween Day-3
Four year ago:
The Tree Lamp or the Lamp Tree
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1273
photos
175
followers
249
following
275% complete
View this month »
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st October 2024 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
,
cactp
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Darling capture of this pretty bird! Perfect dof/focus!
October 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love his expression
October 28th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
So cute, and kudos for the technique
October 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a super capture!
October 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Such a sweet capture!
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close