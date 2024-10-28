Previous
White Breasted Nuthatch by corinnec
Photo 1005

White Breasted Nuthatch

Cute and fast bird.

One year ago: House Building - Progress 13

Two years ago: Marble Bridge in Autumn

Three years ago: Halloween Day-3

Four year ago: The Tree Lamp or the Lamp Tree

28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Darling capture of this pretty bird! Perfect dof/focus!
October 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love his expression
October 28th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
So cute, and kudos for the technique
October 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a super capture!
October 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Such a sweet capture!
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise