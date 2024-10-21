Previous
Cardinal by corinnec
Cardinal

We haven't seen many Cardinals this summer but since we put the feeders back in front of the house they have found them and visit us regularly in the morning.

21st October 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail, they are such beautiful birds.
October 20th, 2024  
