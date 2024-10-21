Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 998
Cardinal
We haven't seen many Cardinals this summer but since we put the feeders back in front of the house they have found them and visit us regularly in the morning.
One year ago:
Rushes
Two years ago:
Lonely
Three years ago:
Red Maple
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1266
photos
176
followers
252
following
273% complete
View this month »
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th October 2024 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
cardinal
,
vermont
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail, they are such beautiful birds.
October 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close