Photo 993
Photo 993
Sugar Shack
Fall colors are slowly changing into brown and caramel colors.
One year ago:
Pittsford, VT
Two years ago:
Double Bridge
Three years ago: No photo
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
5
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1261
photos
176
followers
252
following
272% complete
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
987
38
988
989
990
991
992
993
Views
12
Comments 5
5
Fav's 4
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2024 3:23pm
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
vermont
,
sugar shack
,
cactp
KV
ace
Gorgeous autumn color and the barn is so nice.
October 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic Autumn scenery
October 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I used to love that song. It does go way back. Beautiful capture of the autumn colors.
October 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Fabulous autumn scene!
October 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! You have to frame that one and put it in your new house. =)
October 17th, 2024
