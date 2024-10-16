Previous
Sugar Shack by corinnec
Sugar Shack

Fall colors are slowly changing into brown and caramel colors.

One year ago: Pittsford, VT

Two years ago: Double Bridge

Three years ago: No photo
Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
KV ace
Gorgeous autumn color and the barn is so nice.
October 16th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic Autumn scenery
October 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I used to love that song. It does go way back. Beautiful capture of the autumn colors.
October 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Fabulous autumn scene!
October 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! You have to frame that one and put it in your new house. =)
October 17th, 2024  
