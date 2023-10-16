Sign up
Previous
Photo 703
Pittsford, VT
Leaving our favorite and tiny country store we usually drive by this charming farm. By this date last year the trees were a bright red-orange color.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful scene with such lovely autumn colors.
October 16th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and colours😊
October 16th, 2023
