Dog Run Visitors by corinnec
Dog Run Visitors

Three Crocus flowers have survived in the dog run. I could not position all three of them in one picture. I believe these are the last flowers we'll have in our garden until early Spring next year.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags ace
Such lovely color and they look so delicate.
October 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty purple blooms!
October 15th, 2023  
