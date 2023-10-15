Sign up
Photo 702
Dog Run Visitors
Three Crocus flowers have survived in the dog run. I could not position all three of them in one picture. I believe these are the last flowers we'll have in our garden until early Spring next year.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th October 2023 1:44pm
Tags
flower
fall
rural
vermont
crocus
Mags
Such lovely color and they look so delicate.
October 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
Pretty purple blooms!
October 15th, 2023
