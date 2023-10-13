Previous
A Fall Day by corinnec
Photo 701

A Fall Day

Cool but sunny with great big clouds.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Phil Howcroft ace
those clouds are awesome corinne
October 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a view!!!
October 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous view, lovely layers too
October 13th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Love this view . Great shot. Fav.
October 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
October 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous view!
October 14th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful scene and clouds!
October 14th, 2023  
