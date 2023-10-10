Sign up
Just Cows Today
We had a day full of errands. I took this picture yesterday. There are some chromatic aberrations. My camera is at Canon for maintenance.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
animal
rural
pasture
cows
vermont
Mags
A real nice peaceful country setting.
October 10th, 2023
