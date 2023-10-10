Previous
Just Cows Today by corinnec
Just Cows Today

We had a day full of errands. I took this picture yesterday. There are some chromatic aberrations. My camera is at Canon for maintenance.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Corinne C

I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags ace
A real nice peaceful country setting.
October 10th, 2023  
