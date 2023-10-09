Previous
A Quick Drink With a Friend by corinnec
Photo 699

A Quick Drink With a Friend

We only have a couple of flowers left in our front yard and the bees found them.
It was windy and composing the photo was challenging. But I’m not a perfectionist.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details

Diana ace
You did a wonderful job Corinne, great title too.
October 9th, 2023  
