Previous
Photo 858
What! No doggy bag!
I love the cheap 800mm lens for canon R series. I like the bokeh and the light weight allowing me to shoot without a tripod.
I am able to capture these chipmunks from our porch. The road behind them just becomes a grey background.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th April 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
spring
,
vermont
,
chipmunk
Wylie
ace
that's so cute. hard to believe its a cheap lens. Reminds me of that chipmunk creature in the movie Ice Age.
April 30th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 👍😊
April 30th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
Love the shot. You're obviously working well with that combination.
April 30th, 2024
