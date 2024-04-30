Previous
What! No doggy bag! by corinnec
Photo 858

What! No doggy bag!

I love the cheap 800mm lens for canon R series. I like the bokeh and the light weight allowing me to shoot without a tripod.
I am able to capture these chipmunks from our porch. The road behind them just becomes a grey background.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Wylie ace
that's so cute. hard to believe its a cheap lens. Reminds me of that chipmunk creature in the movie Ice Age.
April 30th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 👍😊
April 30th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Love the shot. You're obviously working well with that combination.
April 30th, 2024  
